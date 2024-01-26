After This Week’s -4.69% Loss In Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), We Just Learned Something New

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 37.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.47, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $19.74, putting it -19.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.37. The company has a valuation of $20.81B, with an average of 31.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside in the last session, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.55, jumping 2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.69%, and -13.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.17%. Short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 104.35 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 65.50% this quarter before jumping 106.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $5.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.78 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corp. insiders hold 7.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.50% of the shares at 63.59% float percentage. In total, 58.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 113.24 million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 62.84 million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.18 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.3 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $589.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.91 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 450.29 million.