Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Down -13.10% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.65, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ABSI share’s 52-week high remains $5.47, putting it -49.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $339.23M, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the last session, Absci Corp (ABSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.80, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and 9.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.10%. Short interest in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw shorts transact 3.81 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Absci Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Absci Corp (ABSI) shares are 77.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.61% against 15.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.80% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.70% before jumping 272.70% in the following quarter.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp has its next earnings report out between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Absci Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Absci Corp insiders hold 25.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.17% of the shares at 48.32% float percentage. In total, 36.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 14.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 8.03 million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Absci Corp (ABSI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3.97 million shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 2.21 million.