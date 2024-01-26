A Look At Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 36.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.33, to imply an increase of 3.67% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $9.49, putting it -1.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.89. The company has a valuation of $44.36B, with an average of 35.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a 3.67% upside in the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.33, jumping 3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.09%, and 13.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.00%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 53.21 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares are 18.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 475.00% against 9.10%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd insiders hold 20.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.95% of the shares at 89.18% float percentage. In total, 70.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 414.28 million shares (or 11.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (ptc) Ltd with 344.54 million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.72 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 54.38 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $429.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.73 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 348.64 million.