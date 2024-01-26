A Look At HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.58, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The HSBC share’s 52-week high remains $42.47, putting it -7.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.40. The company has a valuation of $152.34B, with an average of 2.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

After registering a 1.47% upside in the latest session, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.73, jumping 1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.17%, and -2.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.38%. Short interest in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) saw shorts transact 10.9 million shares and set a 5.64 days time to cover.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HSBC Holdings plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) shares are -3.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.86% against 9.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.24% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 74.09% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.90% annually.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HSBC Holdings plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 3.20, with the share yield ticking at 8.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

HSBC Holdings plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.61% of the shares at 1.61% float percentage. In total, 1.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.96 million shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $434.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 8.3 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $328.91 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 3.01 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.32 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 97.11 million.