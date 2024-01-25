Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 42.45% YTD Gain?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares stood at 7.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.06, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The ZIM share’s 52-week high remains $25.12, putting it -78.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.39. The company has a valuation of $1.69B, with an average of 9.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the last session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.40, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.22%, and 33.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.45%. Short interest in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) saw shorts transact 23.63 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) shares are 3.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -113.95% against -9.70%.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 6.40, with the share yield ticking at 45.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.