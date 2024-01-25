Why SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s traded shares stood at 4.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.88, to imply an increase of 21.29% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The LAES share’s 52-week high remains $28.50, putting it -1415.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $28.20M, with an average of 22.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

After registering a 21.29% upside in the last session, SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3800, jumping 21.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.90%, and 74.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.88%. Short interest in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SEALSQ Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

SEALSQ Corp insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.24% of the shares at 1.24% float percentage. In total, 1.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Optiver Holding B.v. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5225.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77957.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1928.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28765.0.