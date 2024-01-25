Why Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares stood at 17.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02. The BITF share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -76.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $487.85M, with an average of 25.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.39. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.01%, and -30.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.58%. Short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw shorts transact 23.05 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bitfarms Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are 19.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.74% against 9.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $38.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.8 million.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitfarms Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.