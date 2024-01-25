What Could Change After Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Gains 47.63% From The High-Point?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s traded shares stood at 26.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $544.87, to imply an increase of 10.70% or $52.68 in intraday trading. The NFLX share’s 52-week high remains $503.41, putting it 7.61% up since that peak but still an impressive 47.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $285.33. The company has a valuation of $238.48B, with an average of 8.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

After registering a 10.70% upside in the last session, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 562.50, jumping 10.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.44%, and 10.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.91%. Short interest in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw shorts transact 9.97 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Netflix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares are 27.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.67% against -10.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.40% this quarter before jumping 31.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $9.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.16 billion and $8.19 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.00% before jumping 15.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 40.17% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.35% annually.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 16 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Netflix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.