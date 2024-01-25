Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 10.81% YTD Gain?

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s traded shares stood at 9.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.03, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The WDC share’s 52-week high remains $59.15, putting it -1.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.97. The company has a valuation of $18.82B, with an average of 7.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the last session, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.15, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.91%, and 10.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.81%. Short interest in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw shorts transact 13.31 million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Digital Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Western Digital Corp. (WDC) shares are 50.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 23.12% against 25.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -169.00% this quarter before jumping 69.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.1 billion.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp. has its next earnings report out on January 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Western Digital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Western Digital Corp. insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.59% of the shares at 88.90% float percentage. In total, 88.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.52 million shares (or 11.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.41 million shares, or about 8.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.0 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Digital Corp. (WDC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.97 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $378.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.01 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 303.69 million.