VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) -1473.6% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.91, to imply a decrease of -3.75% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The VFS share’s 52-week high remains $93.00, putting it -1473.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.59. The company has a valuation of $13.64B, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside in the last session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.35, dropping -3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.43%, and -27.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.39%. Short interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw shorts transact 7.72 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VinFast Auto Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) shares are -42.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -271.93% against 6.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $570.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $574.02 million.

VFS Dividends

VinFast Auto Ltd. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders

VinFast Auto Ltd. insiders hold 98.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.09% of the shares at 6.19% float percentage. In total, 0.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.38 million.