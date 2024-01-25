Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Gain Of 8.73 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares stood at 6.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.82, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The VRT share’s 52-week high remains $55.93, putting it -5.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.95. The company has a valuation of $20.15B, with an average of 4.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.93, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.23%, and 8.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.97%. Short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw shorts transact 14.91 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertiv Holdings Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are 103.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 228.30% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.30% this quarter before jumping 54.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.65 billion and $1.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.30% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertiv Holdings Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.