Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp At $0.28: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. during the latest session, with the company’s beta0.28, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TNXP share’s 52-week high remains $8.31, putting it -2867.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $22.58M, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the latest session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3050, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.49%, and -29.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.66%. Short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) shares are -83.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.05% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.00% this quarter before jumping 66.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.75 million.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.