Stock Of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG) Jumped By 152.55 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. during the latest session, with the company’s beta6.92, to imply a decrease of -6.49% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The BFRG share’s 52-week high remains $9.50, putting it -37.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.36. The company has a valuation of $42.14M, with an average of 14.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

After registering a -6.49% downside in the latest session, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.35, dropping -6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 77.89%, and 152.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.27%. Short interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) saw shorts transact 68520.0 shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc insiders hold 70.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.87% of the shares at 26.30% float percentage. In total, 7.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5022.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17878.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 1186.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4222.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1600.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5696.0