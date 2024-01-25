SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Drops -52.15% From Highs, What Happens Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares stood at 8.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. during the latest session, with the company’s beta7.69, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SOFI share’s 52-week high remains $11.70, putting it -52.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $7.37B, with an average of 45.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the latest session, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.33, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.78%, and -20.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.71%. Short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw shorts transact 118.55 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SoFi Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) shares are -19.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.50% against 9.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $571.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $573.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $443.42 million and $460.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.90% before jumping 24.70% in the following quarter.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out on January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoFi Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc insiders hold 3.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.99% of the shares at 40.58% float percentage. In total, 38.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 76.4 million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $586.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 40.77 million shares, or about 4.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $312.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25.05 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $192.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.78 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 159.52 million.