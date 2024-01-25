Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Up 2.42% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares stood at 8.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $203.81, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$1.77 in intraday trading. The SNOW share’s 52-week high remains $205.97, putting it -1.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $128.56. The company has a valuation of $67.11B, with an average of 5.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 211.65, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.34%, and 3.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.42%. Short interest in Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) saw shorts transact 11.22 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snowflake Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares are 13.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 216.00% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 32 analysts is $758.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $804.31 million.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snowflake Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc insiders hold 4.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.95% of the shares at 69.11% float percentage. In total, 65.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.69 million shares (or 5.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 15.37 million shares, or about 4.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.7 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.62 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.52 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.58 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 805.85 million.