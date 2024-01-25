Should Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Rally After -27.6% Drop From High?

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.23, to imply a decrease of -7.31% or -$1.28 in intraday trading. The SGMT share’s 52-week high remains $20.71, putting it -27.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $347.00M, with an average of 4.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 763.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

After registering a -7.31% downside in the last session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.71, dropping -7.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 132.86%, and 187.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 199.45%. Short interest in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sagimet Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

Sagimet Biosciences Inc insiders hold 6.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.95% of the shares at 76.78% float percentage. In total, 71.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 2.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 0.28 million shares, or about 1.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jul 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.44 million.