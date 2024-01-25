Should Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Rally After -228.57% Drop From High?

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s traded shares stood at 371.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -19.54% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The PHUN share’s 52-week high remains $1.15, putting it -228.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $66.77M, with an average of 466.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 79.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

After registering a -19.54% downside in the last session, Phunware Inc (PHUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4802, dropping -19.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 112.73%, and 332.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 321.83%. Short interest in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw shorts transact 12.82 million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Phunware Inc (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phunware Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phunware Inc (PHUN) shares are -6.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.22% against 19.60%.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phunware Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.