Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) Has Recovered 21.24% So Far, But Another -89.21% Loss Is Possible.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 14.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. during the latest session, with the company’s beta14.83, to imply a decrease of -3.32% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $28.06, putting it -89.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.68. The company has a valuation of $14.18B, with an average of 33.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a -3.32% downside in the latest session, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.86, dropping -3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.78%, and -36.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.79%. Short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw shorts transact 104.86 million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rivian Automotive Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares are -45.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.98% against 9.30%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc insiders hold 28.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.13% of the shares at 70.13% float percentage. In total, 50.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amazon.com, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 16.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.85 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 73.29 million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.22 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. holds roughly 27.44 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $457.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.04 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 367.24 million.