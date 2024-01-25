Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Is 48.76% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares stood at 21.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.07, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The RIOT share’s 52-week high remains $20.65, putting it -105.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 33.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.17, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.36%, and -39.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.91%. Short interest in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw shorts transact 34.35 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Riot Platforms Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) shares are -43.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -119.15% against 9.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.90% this quarter before jumping 30.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $85.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.15 million and $73.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.90% before jumping 43.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.06% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 71.45% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Riot Platforms Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Platforms Inc insiders hold 10.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.21% of the shares at 45.06% float percentage. In total, 40.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.93 million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $211.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.04 million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $142.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.27 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.29 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 50.75 million.