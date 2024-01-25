Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Is Up 186.24% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s traded shares stood at 8.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.41, to imply a decrease of -18.65% or -$1.24 in intraday trading. The RVSN share’s 52-week high remains $19.84, putting it -266.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $16.23M, with an average of 17.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

After registering a -18.65% downside in the last session, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.23, dropping -18.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 186.24%, and 283.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 254.94%. Short interest in Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw shorts transact 16250.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 137.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $400k.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rail Vision Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Rail Vision Ltd insiders hold 60.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.31% of the shares at 5.85% float percentage. In total, 2.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 1.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6227.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3736.0