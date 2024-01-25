Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -27.22% Year-To-Date

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. during the latest session, with the company’s beta7.14, to imply an increase of 2.59% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PACB share’s 52-week high remains $14.55, putting it -103.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $1.91B, with an average of 10.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

After registering a 2.59% upside in the latest session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.34, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.26%, and -29.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.22%. Short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw shorts transact 36.0 million shares and set a 4.52 days time to cover.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) shares are -45.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.39% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.30% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $56.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.35 million and $34.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 107.20% before jumping 57.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.97% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 16.32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.