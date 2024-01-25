Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s 10.47-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares stood at 6.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. during the latest session, with the company’s beta3.33, to imply an increase of 3.26% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The OPEN share’s 52-week high remains $5.41, putting it -62.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $2.23B, with an average of 21.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

After registering a 3.26% upside in the latest session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.60, jumping 3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.47%, and -27.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.78%. Short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw shorts transact 74.75 million shares and set a 3.14 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Opendoor Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares are -24.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.52% against 9.10%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Opendoor Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.