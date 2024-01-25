Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.45, to imply a decrease of -7.82% or -$1.82 in intraday trading. The VKTX share’s 52-week high remains $25.72, putting it -19.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.25. The company has a valuation of $2.15B, with an average of 3.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

After registering a -7.82% downside in the last session, Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.76, dropping -7.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.14%, and 19.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.26%. Short interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw shorts transact 13.46 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viking Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) shares are 48.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.33% against 15.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.56% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -3.07% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Viking Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 5.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.83% of the shares at 84.87% float percentage. In total, 79.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.98 million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.89 million shares, or about 6.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $111.77 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3.31 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.88 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 39.83 million.