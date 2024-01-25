Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares stood at 3.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 1.90% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PSNY share’s 52-week high remains $6.59, putting it -207.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 4.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

After registering a 1.90% upside in the last session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.16, jumping 1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.94%, and -9.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.31%. Short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw shorts transact 24.2 million shares and set a 9.04 days time to cover.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) shares are -47.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.57% against 1.10%.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.