Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s traded shares stood at 2.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.61, to imply a decrease of -4.71% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The IRBT share’s 52-week high remains $51.49, putting it -192.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.77. The company has a valuation of $490.79M, with an average of 5.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

After registering a -4.71% downside in the last session, Irobot Corp (IRBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.09, dropping -4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.06%, and -54.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.50%. Short interest in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw shorts transact 2.8 million shares and set a 5.28 days time to cover.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.40% this quarter before jumping 36.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $255 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $357.87 million and $160.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -28.70% before jumping 25.30% in the following quarter.

IRBT Dividends

Irobot Corp has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Irobot Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

Irobot Corp insiders hold 1.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.10% of the shares at 84.51% float percentage. In total, 83.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.68 million shares (or 16.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $211.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.93 million shares, or about 10.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $132.72 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Irobot Corp (IRBT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.86 million shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 million, or 3.76% of the shares, all valued at about 41.62 million.