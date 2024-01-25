Now Is The Time To Build A Position In GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.75, to imply a decrease of -1.27% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The GCT share’s 52-week high remains $26.45, putting it -21.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.79. The company has a valuation of $881.53M, with an average of 3.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.09, dropping -1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and 45.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.88%. Short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) saw shorts transact 1.61 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GigaCloud Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares are 165.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 195.00% against 9.10%.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc has its next earnings report out on December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GigaCloud Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

GigaCloud Technology Inc insiders hold 52.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.68% of the shares at 55.79% float percentage. In total, 26.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boston Partners. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 67688.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.46 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17953.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17909.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.