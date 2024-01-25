Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.00, to imply a decrease of -0.50% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CNTA share’s 52-week high remains $8.90, putting it -11.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $780.56M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 173.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

After registering a -0.50% downside in the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.90, dropping -0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.50%, and 7.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.50%. Short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw shorts transact 1.09 million shares and set a 5.63 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) shares are 12.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.44% against 11.50%.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.