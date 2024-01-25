Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 9.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $174.14, to imply an increase of 4.24% or $7.09 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $171.90, putting it 1.29% up since that peak but still an impressive 38.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $107.96. The company has a valuation of $144.72B, with an average of 6.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a 4.24% upside in the last session, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 175.96, jumping 4.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.54%, and 7.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.45%. Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 22.55 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares are 24.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.46% against -4.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.34% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -4.14% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.97% annually.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.23, with the share yield ticking at 0.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.