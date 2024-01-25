Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Down -15.50% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. during the latest session, with the company’s beta4.06, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NVAX share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -207.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.99. The company has a valuation of $481.80M, with an average of 6.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the latest session, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.36, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and -19.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.50%. Short interest in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw shorts transact 50.91 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novavax, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are -50.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.04% against 15.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 90.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $321.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $357.4 million and $80.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.00% before jumping 270.60% in the following quarter.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novavax, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Novavax, Inc. insiders hold 5.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.51% of the shares at 56.81% float percentage. In total, 53.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.68 million shares (or 12.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10.57 million shares, or about 11.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $78.55 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9.38 million shares. This is just over 9.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 19.6 million.