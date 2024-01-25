Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU): Can A Stock Be Down -17.30% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. during the latest session, with the company’s beta2.54, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $13.28, putting it -422.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with an average of 4.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.20% upside in the latest session, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.54, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.88%, and -9.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.30%. Short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) saw shorts transact 9.32 million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Looking at statistics comparing Lufax Holding Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) shares are -64.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -77.27% against 8.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.79 billion and $1.47 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.00% before dropping -31.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -78.34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.55% annually.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 4.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR insiders hold 4.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.98% of the shares at 18.78% float percentage. In total, 17.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.3 million shares (or 1.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 7.76 million shares, or about 1.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19.58 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 7.24 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 8.91 million.