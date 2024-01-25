Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Has Fallen -10.7% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s traded shares stood at 6.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $158.96, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The JNJ share’s 52-week high remains $175.97, putting it -10.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $144.95. The company has a valuation of $382.66B, with an average of 6.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 163.58, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.92%, and 2.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.42%. Short interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) saw shorts transact 12.47 million shares and set a 1.67 days time to cover.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Johnson & Johnson share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares are -7.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.96% against 2.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 7.61% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.20% annually.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson has its next earnings report out between April 16 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Johnson & Johnson has a forward dividend ratio of 4.78, with the share yield ticking at 3.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

Johnson & Johnson insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.02% of the shares at 71.08% float percentage. In total, 71.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 247.48 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.96 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 199.34 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $33.0 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 81.05 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.42 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61.87 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 10.24 billion.