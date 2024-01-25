It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) At $36.83.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 14.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.83, to imply an increase of 4.33% or $1.53 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $43.85, putting it -19.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.84. The company has a valuation of $32.96B, with an average of 8.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

After registering a 4.33% upside in the last session, Halliburton Co. (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.95, jumping 4.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.80%, and 0.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.88%. Short interest in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) saw shorts transact 19.48 million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares are -4.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.22% against 16.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.20% this quarter before jumping 6.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $5.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.99 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.68 billion and $5.8 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.70% before jumping 3.40% in the following quarter.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. has its next earnings report out between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.