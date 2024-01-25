It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) At $157.32.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares stood at 12.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. during the latest session, with the company’s beta157.32, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The AMZN share’s 52-week high remains $158.51, putting it -0.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $88.12. The company has a valuation of $1625.74B, with an average of 42.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 158.51, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.49%, and 2.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.54%. Short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw shorts transact 84.85 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amazon.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are 22.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 280.28% against 25.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,566.70% this quarter before jumping 129.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 39 analysts is $166.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.2 billion and $113.91 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.40% before jumping 24.90% in the following quarter.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amazon.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders hold 9.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.77% of the shares at 68.35% float percentage. In total, 61.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 725.91 million shares (or 7.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 610.88 million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $79.63 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 272.0 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 212.53 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 27.71 billion.