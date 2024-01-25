International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Have Inclined 6.35% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)’s traded shares stood at 8.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $173.93, to imply a decrease of -0.01% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IBM share’s 52-week high remains $174.45, putting it -0.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $120.55. The company has a valuation of $158.82B, with an average of 4.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) trade information

After registering a -0.01% downside in the last session, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 174.86, dropping -0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.73%, and 8.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.35%. Short interest in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) saw shorts transact 25.72 million shares and set a 5.77 days time to cover.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Business Machines Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) shares are 23.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.05% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.00% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $17.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.69 billion and $14.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.60% before jumping 2.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.78% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 3.91% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.80% annually.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corp. has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Business Machines Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 6.87, with the share yield ticking at 3.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.