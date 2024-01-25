Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Surged -47.39% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. during the latest session, with the company’s beta1.72, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The INVZ share’s 52-week high remains $6.14, putting it -256.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $282.79M, with an average of 4.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the latest session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9500, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.56%, and -34.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.21%. Short interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw shorts transact 15.25 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Innoviz Technologies Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares are -47.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.40% against 20.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.00% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 185.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $11.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.58 million and $1.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 610.20% before jumping 570.00% in the following quarter.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innoviz Technologies Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Innoviz Technologies Ltd insiders hold 4.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.93% of the shares at 54.33% float percentage. In total, 51.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fifthdelta Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13.23 million shares (or 8.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citigroup Inc. with 7.65 million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.89 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 1.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 2.99 million.