Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) Up 0.79% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. during the latest session, with the company’s beta2.55, to imply an increase of 2.00% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -30.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 8.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a 2.00% upside in the latest session, Iamgold Corp. (IAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.67, jumping 2.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.97%, and -3.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.79%. Short interest in Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iamgold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iamgold Corp. (IAG) shares are -8.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 142.86% against 5.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $294.15 million.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iamgold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Iamgold Corp. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.92% of the shares at 63.98% float percentage. In total, 63.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 46.75 million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 31.42 million shares, or about 6.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $79.96 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iamgold Corp. (IAG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 27.54 million shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.76 million, or 3.69% of the shares, all valued at about 45.2 million.