How Much Is LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s traded shares stood at 31.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. during the latest session, with the company’s beta2.09, to imply an increase of 33.98% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The LVTX share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -91.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $54.95M, with an average of 16250.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.64K shares over the past 3 months.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

After registering a 33.98% upside in the latest session, LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3600, jumping 33.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.28%, and 38.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.28%. Short interest in LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw shorts transact 9150.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LAVA Therapeutics NV share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) shares are 8.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.95% against 15.20%.

LVTX Dividends

LAVA Therapeutics NV has its next earnings report out between April 09 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LAVA Therapeutics NV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders

LAVA Therapeutics NV insiders hold 28.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.82% of the shares at 52.95% float percentage. In total, 37.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Novo Holdings A/S. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 9.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.07 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.21 million.

We also have Bruce & Co., Inc. and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bruce & Co., Inc. holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11124.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 21135.0.