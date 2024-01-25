Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -26.14% Year-To-Date

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 3.61% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HSCS share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -2938.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $1.42M, with an average of 3.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

After registering a 3.61% upside in the last session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1345, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.79%, and -19.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.14%. Short interest in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 62.50% this quarter before jumping 85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,900.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heart Test Laboratories Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Heart Test Laboratories Inc insiders hold 16.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.18% of the shares at 1.41% float percentage. In total, 1.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tradition Wealth Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group with 0.11 million shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.1 million.