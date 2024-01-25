Following A -23.39% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS)?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.50. during the latest session, with the company’s beta0.23, to imply a decrease of -24.13% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The INBS share’s 52-week high remains $27.40, putting it -11813.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $1.99M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

After registering a -24.13% downside in the latest session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3560, dropping -24.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.39%, and -32.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.64%. Short interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) shares are -90.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.46% against 4.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 230.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $311k and $356k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc insiders hold 6.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.00% of the shares at 8.53% float percentage. In total, 8.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3026.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8412.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 4157.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11556.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3507.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 9574.0.