FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. during the latest session, with the company’s beta1.07, to imply an increase of 10.28% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The FGEN share’s 52-week high remains $25.69, putting it -2300.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $105.22M, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

After registering a 10.28% upside in the latest session, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800, jumping 10.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.63%, and 40.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.73%. Short interest in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw shorts transact 14.2 million shares and set a 8.85 days time to cover.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FibroGen Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares are -42.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.06% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.10% this quarter before jumping 46.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $36.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.37 million and $31.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.30% before jumping 16.40% in the following quarter.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FibroGen Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc insiders hold 6.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.29% of the shares at 76.02% float percentage. In total, 71.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 13.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.74 million shares, or about 9.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 5.19 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.77 million, or 3.84% of the shares, all valued at about 7.78 million.