Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Is Up 4.77% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares stood at 3.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply a decrease of -4.55% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The FATE share’s 52-week high remains $7.08, putting it -53.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $454.55M, with an average of 3.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

After registering a -4.55% downside in the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99, dropping -4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.77%, and 37.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.26%. Short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) saw shorts transact 10.55 million shares and set a 5.68 days time to cover.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fate Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares are 7.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.49% against 15.40%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.29% of the shares at 100.75% float percentage. In total, 99.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.12 million shares (or 13.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.98 million shares, or about 12.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $57.02 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 8.05 million shares. This is just over 8.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 12.2 million.