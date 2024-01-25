Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.15

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 7.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -1.22% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $105.60, putting it -70300.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $2.70M, with an average of 12.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1736, dropping -1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.65%, and -60.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.12%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 25.76 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc insiders hold 12.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.14% of the shares at 2.45% float percentage. In total, 2.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.