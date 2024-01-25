Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Stock Has Gained 37.61% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. during the latest session, with the company’s beta9.77, to imply a decrease of -8.26% or -$0.88 in intraday trading. The EVAX share’s 52-week high remains $21.10, putting it -115.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $26.97M, with an average of 3.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 565.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

After registering a -8.26% downside in the latest session, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.61, dropping -8.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.21%, and 37.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.48%. Short interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw shorts transact 15570.0 shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) shares are -21.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.33% against 15.20%.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.