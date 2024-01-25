Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) Recovered 8.33% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -64.34% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -3.77% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The EVA share’s 52-week high remains $48.68, putting it -13422.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $26.45M, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) trade information

After registering a -3.77% downside in the last session, Enviva Inc (EVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5714, dropping -3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.48%, and -64.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.34%. Short interest in Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) saw shorts transact 6.98 million shares and set a 4.09 days time to cover.

Enviva Inc (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enviva Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enviva Inc (EVA) shares are -97.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -289.68% against -20.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -61.30% this quarter before jumping 66.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $334.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $308 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.31 million and $269.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.90% before jumping 14.50% in the following quarter.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enviva Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

Enviva Inc insiders hold 4.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.06% of the shares at 83.81% float percentage. In total, 80.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverstone Holdings Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.42 million shares (or 43.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $351.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Inclusive Capital Partners, LP with 7.6 million shares, or about 10.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $82.45 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enviva Inc (EVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 10.3 million.