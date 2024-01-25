Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) Stock Gained 41.35% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. during the latest session, with the company’s beta1.47, to imply an increase of 10.53% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ENSC share’s 52-week high remains $18.36, putting it -1148.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $4.63M, with an average of 5.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

After registering a 10.53% upside in the latest session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0600, jumping 10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.53%, and 41.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.68%. Short interest in Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ensysce Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) shares are -31.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.78% against 15.20%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ensysce Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Ensysce Biosciences Inc insiders hold 5.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.90% of the shares at 10.50% float percentage. In total, 9.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 36261.0 shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $65269.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15419.0 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27754.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 256.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 606.0.