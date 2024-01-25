Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 7.06% Gain

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. during the latest session, with the company’s beta2.81, to imply an increase of 4.66% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -61.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 6.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

After registering a 4.66% upside in the latest session, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.94, jumping 4.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.06%, and -18.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.96%. Short interest in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) saw shorts transact 24.27 million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coeur Mining Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) shares are -13.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.63% against -7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $251.7 million.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeur Mining Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc insiders hold 1.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.67% of the shares at 75.72% float percentage. In total, 74.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.64 million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 31.04 million shares, or about 8.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $88.15 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 18.79 million shares. This is just over 5.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.12 million, or 4.00% of the shares, all valued at about 34.04 million.