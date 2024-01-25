Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.84. during the latest session, with the company’s beta1.34, to imply an increase of 16.51% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The CMND share’s 52-week high remains $151.25, putting it -11187.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $2.26M, with an average of 5.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

After registering a 16.51% upside in the latest session, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900, jumping 16.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.54%, and -55.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.31%. Short interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) saw shorts transact 0.86 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clearmind Medicine Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Clearmind Medicine Inc insiders hold 7.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.89% of the shares at 5.31% float percentage. In total, 4.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warberg Asset Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7333.0 shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10713.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 4109.0 shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6003.0.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 50216.0 shares. This is just over 8.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73365.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9682.0, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 14145.0.