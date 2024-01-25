Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK): How Can A Stock Be Down -36.63% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 17.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.99, to imply a decrease of -1.41% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $13.56, putting it -93.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $1.29B, with an average of 24.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the last session, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.72, dropping -1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.03%, and -39.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.63%. Short interest in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 16.37 million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleanspark Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares are 13.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.03% against 7.90%.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleanspark Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Cleanspark Inc insiders hold 2.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.80% of the shares at 38.71% float percentage. In total, 37.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.89 million shares (or 79.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 3.46 million shares, or about 70.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 82.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.89 million, or 79.90% of the shares, all valued at about 23.4 million.