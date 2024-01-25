Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Stock?

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares stood at 7.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. during the latest session, with the company’s beta11.95, to imply an increase of 22.56% or $2.2 in intraday trading. The AMSC share’s 52-week high remains $17.37, putting it -45.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.63. The company has a valuation of $362.32M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 458.61K shares over the past 3 months.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

After registering a 22.56% upside in the latest session, American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.80, jumping 22.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.56%, and 8.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.27%. Short interest in American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw shorts transact 1.44 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Superconductor Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) shares are 59.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.52% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.70% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $34.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.74 million and $27.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.30% before jumping 19.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.17% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 83.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corp. has its next earnings report out on January 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Superconductor Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

American Superconductor Corp. insiders hold 5.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.56% of the shares at 48.24% float percentage. In total, 45.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.86 million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 4.41 million.