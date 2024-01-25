Boom Or Bust: What Are Plug Power Inc’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) Future Prospects?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares stood at 17.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. during the latest session, with the company’s beta3.33, to imply a decrease of -4.21% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PLUG share’s 52-week high remains $18.88, putting it -466.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $2.02B, with an average of 70.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

After registering a -4.21% downside in the latest session, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.03, dropping -4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.55%, and -26.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.03%. Short interest in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw shorts transact 158.33 million shares and set a 4.84 days time to cover.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plug Power Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plug Power Inc (PLUG) shares are -72.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.20% against 19.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.50% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $252.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $242.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $220.74 million and $210.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.20% before jumping 15.50% in the following quarter.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plug Power Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc insiders hold 9.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.66% of the shares at 62.91% float percentage. In total, 56.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 54.36 million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $564.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 48.88 million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $507.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plug Power Inc (PLUG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.91 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.2 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 86.28 million.